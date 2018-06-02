DFL and Republican activists prepare to pick candidates for governor

Thousands of Republican and Democratic activists filed into convention halls in Duluth and Rochester on Saturday morning for the chance to have an early influence on Minnesota’s wide-open race for governor this fall.

In Rochester, roughly 1,400 DFL delegates were preparing to pick from three choices: U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy. Activists wore their respective candidate’s colors — yellow for Walz, light blue for Murphy and navy for Otto — and formed competing chanting circles in the convention hallways ahead of the endorsement, expected to start late Saturday afternoon and stretch into the evening.

More than 200 miles away in Duluth, Republican activists numbering nearly 2,000 were preparing to pick between Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, activist Phillip Parrish and a handful of other candidates. Early Saturday morning, Republican activists were already facing the prospect of a long day, after electronic balloting equipment failed and was swapped for paper ballots.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton is stepping down next year, leaving the seat wide open this fall, and there’s a lot at stake for both parties. Democrats have come to appreciate the power of the governor’s office, with Dayton blocking plenty of policies sent to him by Republican majorities in the Legislature in recent years. Republicans haven’t held the governor’s office in nearly a decade, but they currently control the Legislature, and if they maintain their majority this fall and win the governor’s office, they are poised to control all state government for the first time in the modern era of politics.

“This is the most important election in my political lifetime,” Dayton said to the crowd, reflecting on a political career that has spanned 40 years and included time as state auditor, a stint in the U.S. Senate and two terms in the governor’s office. “This is an election for the soul of Minnesota. This last legislative session we saw what a Republican governor and a Republican legislature would do in Minnesota if given the chance.”

Endorsed candidates must still compete in a Aug. 14 primary election, and for the Republicans, that’s already a foregone conclusion. Former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty did not attend the convention in Duluth and is heading straight to the primary. DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin warned that primary challengers should know that “they’re taking on the full party, and we’re going to make sure that we defend and protect our endorsements.”

Ahead of the governor’s contest, both parties held endorsing contests for other constitutional offices. The Republican Party backed its candidates for state auditor, attorney general and secretary of state. The candidates for all three are former legislators: Pam Myhra, Doug Wardlow and John Howe.

“I won’t be auditing any of you. And the office won’t be auditing any of you,” Myhra, a former Republican legislator who is running for auditor in an open seat. “The office will be auditing for you.”

On the DFL side, incumbent, three-term Attorney General Lori Swanson surprisingly dropped out of the race for the DFL endorsement after a strong first-ballot showing from newcomer and DFL activist Matt Pelikan.

He noted a past Swanson endorsement from the NRA and criticized her role in several key lawsuits, including her decision to drop the lawsuit against the Trump administration’s travel ban. Pelikan said Swanson settled for too little in a state lawsuit against 3M, which netted $850 million.

“Progressive leadership means picking the fights that need fighting and sticking it out until the end,” Pelikan said in his speech.

Swanson, who considered running for governor until earlier this year, didn’t address the convention before balloting. But a number of her supporters approached the podium to nominate her, including former Attorney General Mike Hatch, who called her “the best attorney general in the nation.” He criticized Pelikan for lack of experience.

“You can’t sit in the wading pool and think you can swim in the ocean,” Hatch said.