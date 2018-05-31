Pawlenty picks Michelle Fischbach as running mate

Republican Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach is running for a job she already has — just with a different governor.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday morning that Fischbach has joined his campaign for governor as his running mate. The news comes just one week after she resigned from her central Minnesota Senate district and took the oath of office to serve as lieutenant governor alongside DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

In January, Dayton appointed former Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to an opening in the U.S. Senate, leaving a vacancy in her office. That meant Fischbach, who was serving as President of the Senate, automatically ascended to the vacant spot of lieutenant governor. But she argued in court that she could serve in the Senate and executive branch at the same time. That case was set for a hearing this month, but it was dropped after she resigned from her Senate seat last week.

Before her resignation, Fischbach had been in the Senate since 1996 and served two terms as the chamber’s president, becoming the first woman to ever hold that job.

“I’m honored to be joining Tim in this important effort,” said Fischbach in a statement. “Together, we will focus on putting hard-working middle-income Minnesotans first. Our efforts will include slowing down health care premiums, preparing Minnesotans for the workplace of the future, and making sure government is held accountable.”