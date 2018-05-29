Otto’s campaign manager out ahead of convention

Days ahead of the DFL state convention, Rebecca Otto has parted ways with the manager of her gubernatorial campaign.

Otto Tuesday declined to give a reason for the departure of Jim Niland, which she said happened within the past week.

“He is no longer with the campaign,” Otto said.

Niland joined Otto’s campaign last fall. He’s a former Minneapolis city council member who previously ran the DFL Party coordinated campaign and worked for AFSCME Council 5.

Niland did not immediately return a phone message.

Last year, Otto said Niland would be able to build a large grassroots organization and get the campaign’s message out statewide.

Now she says she’s not concerned about the change.

“We are really excited for the convention and we’ve got a really strong team and we’re in a strong position,” she said.

Otto, Minnesota’s longtime state auditor, faces a tough endorsement contest Saturday in Rochester against state Representative Erin Murphy and Congressman Tim Walz.