Final day means final maneuvering at Capitol

It was a day of uncertainty Sunday at Minnesota’s Capitol, as the Legislature neared its midnight deadline for finishing its work with a series of votes on bills that took shape just hours earlier.

Even after the Legislature is gone, Gov. Mark Dayton holds the power to decide what becomes law. And he’ll have two weeks to sign bills or veto them.

A charity event on the Capitol’s lawn had the mood pegged with its early afternoon music selection: “The Final Countdown” blared in front of a building framed by cloudless blue sky.

Inside, activity was in spurts as the House and Senate waited out extended recesses then convened for spirited debates. Dayton and top lawmakers had gone on television programs in the morning — each explaining why they hadn’t budged off their positions on tax cuts and new spending.

Dayton gave no indication he would sign a 990-page bill containing about $150 million in new spending this year. It passed overnight and is chock full of policy changes the DFL governor opposes.

Republicans aimed to send Dayton additional legislation tonight, including a construction borrowing bill and a tax package. Senate Taxes Committee Chair Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, explained the strategy.

“What we’re talking about here is getting something here for the folks of this state and to stop the political games and stunts,” Chamberlain said.

The tax portions of the bill were nearly identical to those in a bill that Dayton vetoed days ago. The first two income tax rates would gradually drop and some business tax cuts would be phased in. Republicans insisted that corporations would pay more in the short term.

A new part of the bill would give school districts authorization to use existing pots of money to plug short-term budget gaps.

The governor’s office says that isn’t the same as new school dollars he is pushing for and questioned whether the tax cuts were sustainable.

Sen. Chuck Wiger, DFL-Maplewood, came to Dayton’s defense.

“We stand with our governor. And first and foremost, I believe it provides fiscally instability,” Wiger said. “And that’s one of the things that Governor Dayton has addressed in his two terms: to get the ship right.”

When the bill came to the House floor, several DFLers backed it, including veteran Rep. Paul Marquart of Dilworth. He said failure to pass a tax bill will cost many Minnesotans more money and cause filing headaches.

The folks back home don’t care who is right or wrong or who is to blame,” Marquart said. “People care about results.”

Dayton needs DFLers to stand with him on other items. Republicans said they would try to override a veto of funding to reimburse deputy registrars for their financial woes caused by a botched vehicle licensing system upgrade. Dayton saw it as a half-measure and said the account the bill tapped would cause new strains.

Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, said he was shocked Dayton held up the licensing bureau money.

“They deserve this and more, and to see a veto today was extremely disappointing; and I found it to be quite honestly hurtful and I hope this can be better.”

Dayton has never had any of his vetoes overridden. It takes a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to do it.

Republican leaders also teed up a revised package of public construction projects for a late-night vote. But Dayton’s budget commissioner Myron Frans warned lawmakers that the borrowing bill is far too small.

“This is clearly a missed opportunity,” Frans said. “We have the resources, we have the needs and we are not taking care of the things that we need to take care of.”

The measure includes $825 million in general obligation bonds — those that have lower interest rates because they pledge the full faith and credit of the state — and cash from a variety of existing accounts, bringing the amount of authorized projects to $1.5 billion.

Throughout the day, legislators took up smaller measures as they waited for budget and tax bills to hit the floors. In the House, lawmakers passed a bill to create a working group to evaluate a long-standing rule to limit sulfate discharge into water where wild rice grows. Earlier this session, Dayton vetoed a bill that eliminated the standard altogether, so lawmakers went back to the drawing board.

“Politics aren’t perfect, there’s something in this legislation that everyone won’t like,” said Rep. Jason Metsa, DFL-Virginia, who supported the bill. It passed on a 86-42 vote, but not without objection from other Democrats, who said the proposed working group does not include scientists.

“You are substituting science judgement with political judgement,” Rep. Jean Wagenius, DFL-Minneapolis, said.