Dayton: Session in ‘shambles’ as lawmakers race clock

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton declared the 2018 session in “shambles” Saturday night as legislators worked to send him major proposals that he’s likely to veto.

After a meeting with Republican legislators, Dayton emerged pessimistic that anything substantial will be accomplished this year. He said he won’t sign a 990-page budget bill legislators plan to send his way because it contains dozens of “objectionable” provisions.

He’s also likely to veto a Republican tax bill, he said, because it will look similar to a package of tax cuts he vetoed earlier this week.

“This session has been a shambles,” Dayton said outside his office. “I think the failure to even manage the final weeks and days has been the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Republicans in control of Legislature said they took out roughly 60 percent of more than 100 objectionable provisions Dayton highlighted in the budget bill. They said they’ve run out of time to draft a new proposal. Legislators are facing a midnight deadline on Sunday to complete their work for the year.

The fate of other major proposals also remained unclear.

Dayton requested $138 million in emergency funding for school districts because dozens are facing staff layoffs or program cuts.

Republicans countered with a new plan Saturday, offering to use several pots of money, including dollars owed to school districts from state trust lands and reserves for staff development. All told, they said it would put $225 million into school funding. Dayton said he needs to review that proposal.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, both Republicans, said it reflects significant compromise.

“The governor has asked us to meet him at the 50 yard line,” Gazelka said. “With this education funding proposal, we’ve done that and more, providing more funding, more flexibility and more resources for every Minnesota school from Roseau to Rochester.”

Legislators also want to pass a package of construction projects in a bonding bill this year, but senators were scrambling late Saturday to rebuild their proposal after it failed to pass off the floor earlier this week.