Daily Digest: The dog that didn’t bark

Good morning. Believe it or not it’s Thursday already. Let’s check the Digest.

1. Sexual harassment measure stalls after business interests object. A bipartisan push at the Capitol to broaden the definition of sexual harassment in state law is stalled amid opposition from the business community and other influential groups. The House this week voted in favor of the change, which eliminates a requirement that someone’s words or actions must be “severe or pervasive” in order to constitute sexual harassment. But the bill’s Senate sponsor, Republican Sen. Karin Housley, said Wednesday that she would hold off on changing the law this year. Business leaders, local governments and education groups have all raised concerns about the measure, said Housley, R-St. Marys Point. “I do believe in the bill, but I’ve also heard the concerns,” said Housley, also a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in the special election to fill the rest of Al Franken’s term. “I really do want to give it its due process. And I want to hear everybody out on all sides of it and come up with language that makes sense and that will work and not harm any community.” The proposal has support from both Republicans and DFLers in the Legislature; in the House, it’s sponsored by House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers. But in a letter to Peppin, various business groups including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce wrote that the bill would open the floodgates to litigation and undermine the case law that courts developed around the current standard — like the requirement that a reasonable person must find the conduct inappropriate. (Star Tribune)

2. Gun bills make another appearance at Capitol. A pair of suburban Republicans in the Minnesota House introduced two gun proposals Wednesday, perhaps too late for action this year but also a recognition that the issue could be potent in the fall campaign. The legislation comes well after deadlines for bills to be considered by committees, although measures can circumvent those deadlines if the majority party deems them priorities. One bill encourages people who transfer or sell firearms in private transactions to use the background check system. It would provide them immunity from prosecution if the guns are later used in a crime. The second tightens laws about possession of guns by people convicted of domestic abuse or subject to protection orders, but gives those affected the promise of a quick hearing to challenge any revocation. Republican Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth is the chief sponsor of both bills, which list Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie as cosponsors. Anderson said they’re modeled after bills that have won approval elsewhere, including Wisconsin. She pushed back on the idea they were designed as political cover in an election year when gun control groups are mobilizing around the topic and targeting suburban districts like hers. (MPR News)

3. Hands-free cellphone bill is stalled. Advocates pushing for a law that would make it illegal to hold a cellphone or other electronic device while driving are waging a last-ditch effort to get a vote on the measure in the closing weeks of the Minnesota legislative session. “I am angry,” said advocate Vijay Dixit, who lost a daughter in a distracted driving crash in 2007. “Here is a chance to do something with good sense, good governance and do what is right. This is very annoying.” Dixit, of Eden Prairie, is delivering a letter to Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, urging him to bring the proposal out of committee. Gazelka, who said he’s “neutral” on the proposal but open to the idea, said that while there’s little time left in the session, the bill could still move through committees and to the Senate floor for a full vote. “We’re trying to decide if it’s the right thing in the days we have left,” he said. Lawmakers must adjourn by May 21. The full House has not yet voted on the measure, either. It was approved by the House Public Safety Committee and awaits action by the House Ways and Means Committee. (Star Tribune)

4. House rolls out $825 million bonding proposal. The House public works plan, to be funded by the state selling bonds, would spend $825 million, Republicans announced Wednesday. Of that, $364 million would go to preserve state facilities. Higher education spending is an example of how the money would be spent. Of nearly $123 million that would be borrowed for state-run colleges and universities, $80 million would be used for general asset preservation, with some specific facility renovations on top of that. The same story can be told for many other parts of the bonding bill. “Minnesotans expect us to maintain public infrastructure, following the simple notion that we should take care of the property we own,” House bonding Chairman Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, said. “We are addressing the important needs of our cities and state, while respecting the taxpayers. This is a sound bill with good geographic balance, and I look forward to bipartisan support.” Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton released his bonding proposal in January, with $1.5 billion in mostly state projects. He also said $858 million of local projects merit state bonding, for a $2.3 billion total. (Forum News Service)

5. Backer gets spot on Giuliani Stephens ticket. Republican candidate for governor and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens has picked a rural state legislator to be her running mate. Giuliani Stephens introduced Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, Wednesday during a state Capitol news conference. She said Backer brings strong leadership skills to the ticket. Backer is serving his second term in the House. He also is a former mayor. Backer said both he and Giuliani Stephens work hard for their constituents on quality of life issues. Backer was already envisioning a potential primary battle with former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty and a general election matchup with DFL Congressman Tim Walz. “I’m confident our team has the new solutions and bold leadership to win the endorsement, win the primary and win the general election, defeating both of the D.C. Tim twins on the way to victory.” (MPR News)