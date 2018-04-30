Painter says campaign is about Trump, not Tina Smith

University of Minnesota Law Professor Richard Painter announced a campaign for U.S. Senate Monday.

Painter is challenging Sen. Tina Smith for the DFL spot on the ballot this fall in the race that will determine who will fill the remaining two years of former Sen. Al Franken’s term.

Painter served as the Chief White House ethics lawyer for two years in Republican George W. Bush’s administration and posted on Twitter as recently as last December that he was a Republican.

He said he switched parties because he doesn’t think he could get elected as a Republican given his frequent and very public criticism of President Trump.

Painter said Smith should be doing more to oppose Trump but that Smith is not the focus of his campaign.

“I’m running against Donald Trump and every one of his collaborators in the Republican Party, and I’m going to be talking a lot about that, much more than I am about Senator Smith.”

Painter, 56, of Mendota Heights, has said he’s supported candidates from both parties in the past.

Smith was Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor, and his pick to replace Franken when Franken resigned over sexual harassment allegations late last year. She did not comment on Painter’s announcement Monday, although a campaign staffer did.

“Senator Smith is focused on working hard and being a strong advocate for the people of Minnesota, and she looks forward to earning and asking Minnesotans for their support,” said Ryan Furlong, communications director for Smith’s campaign.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Karin Housley of St. Mary’s Point appears to be the leading contender for her party’s nomination.

“I hear Rosie O’Donnell’s all on board with him, but I don’t know a ton about him. I’ll have to read up. But that’s for them on the Democrat side to figure out,” Housley said when asked about Painter, adding “I think he’s going to bring up some interesting conversations and she [Smith] will have to answer for some things he’s going to ask her, so it’ll be fun to watch.”