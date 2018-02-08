Dayton circles March 14 on calendar for State of State

Gov. Mark Dayton has picked a day to deliver his final State of the State address, his office said Thursday.

The DFL governor has requested that state lawmakers reserve March 14 for his annual appraisal of the state, which would be before a joint session in the House chamber.

Dayton is in the final year of a second term in a political career that stretches back 40 years. He is retiring after a successor is chosen in November’s election.

The legislative session will be about three weeks old when Dayton delivers his address.

Last year, Dayton collapsed 50 minutes into his speech. It sent a scare through House chamber but he quickly recovered.