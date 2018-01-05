Smith to visit northern Twin Cites exurb

The state’s new senator, Democrat Tina Smith, will be in Wyoming, Minn., Friday afternoon to talk about workforce shortages.

Smith is ramping up her Senate office after being sworn in on Wednesday. Her spokesperson, former Franken spokesperson Ed Shelleby, says the vast majority of Franken staffers are staying on to work for Smith.

Shelleby also says that as the Senate office is getting up to speed, so is a campaign effort for November’s special election that will determine who will fill the final two years of Franken’s term.

“It is being put together very quickly,” Shelleby told MPR News.

Republican Norm Coleman says he has no interest in running for U.S. Senate again or getting into this year’s race for Minnesota governor.

“I always say never say never but running in 2018 is never,” Coleman said in an interview at his Washington, D.C., lobbying firm.

Coleman, who also runs the conservation American Action Network, says he thinks former Gov. Tim Pawlenty could defeat Smith in November. He wants Pawlenty to run.

“I sat down with him. I encouraged him,” Coleman said. “I think he would be a tremendous representative of Minnesota in the United States Senate.”

Pawlenty has not responded to MPR News inquiries about his political future.

Republican State Sen. Karin Housley has declared her candidacy. Coleman says Housley would also be a good candidate.