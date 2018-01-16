Pawlenty rules out 2018 Senate run

MPR News Staff Jan 16, 2018
Former Minnesota GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty slammed the door shut Tuesday on a U.S. Senate run in 2018 during an appearance on the Fox Business Network.

The definitive statement came after a Washington Post report over the weekend cited an unnamed person saying Pawlenty was out. But on Sunday evening his former aide Brian McClung told MPR News that Pawlenty was still considering his options.

If he was, in fact, considering it Sunday, Tuesday’s interview made it clear he’s not anymore.