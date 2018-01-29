Endorsed GOP candidates win two special primaries

The endorsed Republican candidates prevailed Monday in special primaries for two Minnesota legislative vacancies.

Denny McNamara of Hastings defeated James Brunsgaard of Hastings in the Senate District 54 special primary. McNamara will now faces DFL candidate Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove and Libertarian candidate Emily Mellingen of Hastings in the Feb. 12 special election

The district includes southern Washington County and northeastern Dakota County. DFLer Dan Schoen resigned the seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In House District 23B, Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal defeated Scott Sanders of St. James in the GOP special primary. Munson had the party endorsement, but Sanders had the support of former representative Tony Cornish, who also resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The district includes parts of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Munson will face DFL candidate Melissa Wagner of Lake Crystal in the Feb. 12 special election.