DFL Rep. Clark Johnson announces retirement

Rep. Clark Johnson, DFL-North Mankato, said Monday that he won’t seek reelection in November.

Johnson is currently serving his third term in the Minnesota House. His committee assignments include agriculture, transportation and environment and natural resources.

“It’s just really time for me to retire, spend more time with my wife and doing some things that we planned for in retirement,” Johnson said, noting he will be 66 when his term ends.

Johnson said his announcement gives potential candidates in House District 19A ample time ahead of the Feb. 6 precinct caucuses to considering jumping into the contest.

“In my dream there would be several DFLers that would step up.”

Republicans will be eyeing the open seat as a potential pickup. Johnson defeated his GOP opponent in 2016 by 6 percentage points, but Donald Trump outpolled Hillary Clinton by 4 percentage points.

Johnson joins five other House members who have announced retirement plans. They are Republican Abigail Whelan and Democrats Susan Allen, Karen Clark, Sheldon Johnson and Paul Thissen.