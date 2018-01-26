Daily Digest: Governor’s race getting interesting

Good morning and happy Friday, which is often the most welcome day of the week. Paul Huttner told me some snow might even melt today. Here’s the Digest.

1. The Republican field for governor is one candidate smaller. Republican State Rep. Matt Dean said Thursday he is dropping out of the race for Minnesota governor. Dean told reporters at the Capitol he was “enthusiastically” supporting Jeff Johnson, the Hennepin County commissioner who lost the 2014 governor’s race to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. “After prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I decided to suspend my campaign and support Jeff … He has the political chops to get elected.” He said he also has no plans to run again for his House seat. One big question hanging over the race is whether former Gov. Tim Pawlenty will try to make a comeback. (MPR News)

2. Endorsement battle in St. Paul. Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is 1 for 4 when it comes to endorsements by current city council members so far in his bid to be the state’s next governor. Coleman — whose 12 years in office made him one of the longest-serving mayors in the city’s history — is facing major competition from state Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul. To date, Murphy has pocketed three endorsements from current city council members. Coleman recently released a list of 43 local elected officials across Minnesota who are backing him, including city council member Russ Stark, former council President Kathy Lantry and former council member Dave Thune. But Murphy has the backing of Council President Amy Brendmoen, Vice President Rebecca Noecker and St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority Chair Chris Tolbert. (Pioneer Press)

3. Monday is primary day in that state senate special election. Republicans and Democrats are hotly contesting a February special election for a Minnesota Senate seat that could play a big role in whether the GOP keeps its slim margin of control. The vacancy in District 54, which includes parts of southern Washington county and northeastern Dakota county, was created when DFL Sen. Dan Schoen amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Washington County Commissioner Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove is the lone DFL candidate running in the Feb. 12 special election. Another well-known, former legislator Republican Denny McNamara of Hastings is also in the race. McNamara is facing a primary challenge on Monday from James Brunsgaard of Hastings, who describes himself as a “Christian constitutional conservative.” Brunsgaard says he’s running over the objections of local party officials because he doesn’t like McNamara. (MPR News)

4. The state’s police training board adopted some new standards Thursday. Minnesota’s police licensing authority strengthened its standards of professional conduct Thursday for the first time since 1995, broadening the list of offenses that can bring an officer before the board for potential discipline. A conviction for assault, domestic assault or drunken driving — all misdemeanors — will now trigger a licensing hearing by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, following a unanimous vote by the full board Thursday. The three misdemeanors, until now, were absent from the list of convictions that can trigger a state licensing hearing. (Star Tribune)

5. The drive may soon get dusty. County officials in Minnesota say they’re hoping to see the state and federal government put more money into local infrastructure — and soon. “We need transportation investment on the federal level and on the state level,” Freeborn County public works director Sue Miller said. “That’s what our farm economy rides on, and if we want to be sustainable with our economy down here, we need those roads.” Counties are increasingly turning to the unpopular option of unpaving roads to save money. (MinnPost)