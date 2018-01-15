Daily Digest: Trump bouncing back?

Good morning, and happy Martin Luther King Day. It’s been about 12 hours since the Vikings game ended, and my heart rate is just about back to normal. So let’s get on to the Digest.

1. A poll suggests the strong economy is helping President Trump win back the approval of some Minnesotans. The poll of 800 registered voters conducted by the Mason-Dixon firm for the Star Tribune shows 45 percent approve of Trump’s performance while 47 percent disapprove. That approval number is up 5 points from a poll taken in April of last year. By several measures, Trump is dividing Minnesotans even more than he did in the April poll. His lowest levels of support came from women and from residents of Hennepin and Ramsey counties, and those numbers were close to the same in January as they were last April. But among men and residents of the rest of the state, his support grew from the last poll to the new one. And while his extremely low support among Democrats remained steady, his standing rose among both Republicans and independents. (Star Tribune)

2. A national report says former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty won’t run this year for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Democrat Al Franken. The report cites an unnamed prominent GOP donor swho says rumors about a Pawlenty run are unfounded. “He’s told me unequivocally he’s not going to run for the Senate,” the donor said. Pawlenty did not respond to a request for comment. It’s just one factor that has some Republicans worried about keeping control of Congress in this year’s election. A former top aide to Pawlenty told MPR News last night that the former governor is considering his options and has not ruled out running. (Washington Post)

3. Friends, family and fellow politicians celebrated former Vice President Walter Mondale’s 90th birthday in a celebration on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday night. Mondale, who served as vice president under President Jimmy Carter, also served as a U.S. Senator for Minnesota and ran for president against Ronald Reagan in 1984. A lineup of fellow politicians honored Mondale including Carter, Sen. Tina Smith, former Sen. Al Franken, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (MPR News)

4. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach’s plan to continue serving as a state senator is headed to court. Destiny Dusosky of Sauk Rapids filed a lawsuit Friday in Ramsey County challenging Fischbach’s contention that she can hold both positions simultaneously. The suit argues that the Minnesota Constitution prohibits the dual role under its incompatibility doctrine and separation of powers. Dusosky lives in Fischbach’s Senate district. “Dusosky will be deprived of representation in the Minnesota Senate due to now-Lieutenant Governor Fischbach’s attempt to continue to hold office of state senator,” wrote attorney Charles Nauen. Fischbach said that her responsibilities as a senator have not changed. “I will act as Lt. Governor as the Minnesota Constitution requires, but I remain committed to serving the people who elected me to the state senate,” Fischbach said. (MPR News)

5. Shocking and sad news that Republican analyst and publisher Sarah Janecek died Friday at age 57 after a short illness during a vacation in Brazil. For more than 20 years, the Minneapolis strategist waded through the state’s political landscape, serving as a GOP activist, lobbyist and writer. She flexed her writing skills on her Politics in Minnesota newsletter and state directory, and also offered up her views on politics to local and national media. She’ll be remembered for hit wit, her candor and her unique take on all things political. (Star Tribune)