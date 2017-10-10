State gets Real ID grace period from feds

Minnesota’s extension for Real ID enforcement expired Tuesday, but state officials say there’s no reason for concern.

They say the state will be covered under a federal grace period until Jan. 22, 2018.

“During this time, federal agencies will continue to accept drivers’ licenses and identification cards issued by states with these pending extension requests,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had given Minnesota until Oct. 10 to comply with the federal law, which requires state-issued drivers’ licenses and identification card to meet stricter security standards.

They have not yet granted Gov. Mark Dayton’s request for another extension, which he wants to run through Oct. 2018. Legislation enacted earlier this year set that deadline for getting the state fully up to speed on Real ID.

Minnesota and several other states need compliance extensions before the next phase of enforcement begins. Real ID-compliant drivers’ licenses and identification cards will be needed to board commercial aircraft beginning Jan. 22, 2018. Travelers will also be able to use a passport.

“Federal officials have told the governor’s office that states which continue to make progress with compliance will continue to be granted these extensions,” Gordon said.