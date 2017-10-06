Franken unloading money from movie producer Weinstein

Democratic Sen. Al Franken said Friday he’ll donate to charity the amount of political contributions he received from embattled movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Franken is the only Minnesota politician who got direct contributions from Weinstein, who has been accused of pervasive sexual harassment of women. The New York Times published an investigative report on the allegations this week.

Franken received about $20,000 in Weinstein donations to his campaigns and Midwest Values political action committee since 2006. A spokesman for the senator said he will write a check to the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center.

Republicans have pushed for the return of such donations from Weinstein, who has given exclusively to Democratic candidates and causes.