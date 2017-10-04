Daily Digest: More pain in Las Vegas

Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. By now you probably know the Yankees beat the Twins 8-4 last night. Oh well, it was a better season than just about anyone expected. On with the Digest.

1. A Minnesota man is among the dead in Las Vegas. Steve Berger, a financial consultant from Shorewood, worked for EFS Advisors, a financial services firm based in Cambridge. Berger fell during the shootings and became separated from his friend, one of his St. Olaf College roommates, that roommate told Berger’s parents. Berger’s father Dick Berger said Steve was a father of three and a “hard working son-of-a-gun” who was in Las Vegas celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday. (MPR News)

2. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is taking heat from fellow Democrats in the 2018 race for governor for his stand on gun legislation and campaign contributions he’s received from the National Rifle Association. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman took on Walz directly in a Facebook video, and state Rep. Erin Murphy called for him to return more than $18,000 in campaign contributions from the NRA. Walz said Tuesday he will donate the money he received from the NRA to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. He said he wants to get past the political attacks and back to addressing this problem. (MPR News)

3. Gov. Mark Dayton renewed efforts Tuesday to reverse a decision by federal health officials that could cost the state $369 million a year for its MinnesotaCare health insurance program. In a letter to top health regulators in Washington, D.C., Dayton urged them to reconsider a decision that would sharply cut the federal funding stream that helps pay for MinnesotaCare. The proposed federal cutbacks came to light two weeks ago when Dayton revealed them in a letter where he said the state was being penalized unfairly. Without the funding, the insurance program for the working poor could be in jeopardy, although it does have enough money to operate through 2018. (Star Tribune)

4. Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau said Tuesday that she will join Vitals, a company that offers a smartphone app designed to help police officers deal with vulnerable people. Harteau was named the company’s chief public safety strategist and charged with overseeing the app’s rollout in Minnesota. Vitals officials said it is already being used by officers in St. Paul, Roseville, New Brighton and the Three Rivers Park District, with other departments expected to follow in coming months. (Star Tribune)

5. U.S. Supreme Court justices showed deep divisions Tuesday over a gerrymandering case from Wisconsin that could have far-reaching national implications. Liberal justices expressed openness to the idea that courts should intervene when lawmakers draw election maps that greatly favor their party. Conservatives were skeptical that judges could come up with a way to determine whether and when legislators had gone too far. In the middle of it all — as expected — was Justice Anthony Kennedy. Both sides see him as the one who will likely cast the deciding vote and they pitched their arguments to him. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)