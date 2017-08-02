Smoky skies today, driving rain tomorrow

“May you live in interesting times” – anonymous

The origins of that purported Chinese curse are still in question. In our current context it riffs off an unusual weather pattern in the skies above Minnesota. Our weather takes a turn for the weird this week.

Smoke from dozens of wildfires out west tint our usually blue summer sky. Then an unusual October-like storm swirls into Minnesota tomorrow.

What next? Cue the locusts?

Red sky in the morning

First the smoke. An eerie red sky dawned over Minnesota today. That’s the effect of smoke from wildfire out west.

Sunrise over the St. Croix. pic.twitter.com/MRK28EWlix — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) August 2, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s smoke mapper shows thick smoke plume floating eastward through the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Fortunately for Minnesota’s air quality most of the smoke remains aloft over Minnesota so far. That could change Thursday if storms mix smoke down to the surface.

Canadian/MT wildfire smoke over MN this evening. Air quality index (AQI) very low yellow category thus most is staying aloft. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/r2tuwkHRET — Daniel Dix (@DDwx) August 2, 2017

Dozens of fires in the western United States and Canada are driving the smoke plumes.

Watch the smoke plumes generate and waft eastward.

🔥Smoky conditions expected to continue across much of the region. Here's a model forecast of total smoke in the atmosphere today #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Nn9s08Tl54 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 2, 2017

Storm approaches tonight

Radars are glowing in the Dakotas. Our inbound storm spreads rain east into western Minnesota tonight. The best chances for rain reach the Twin Cities by Thursday morning, and linger through the day.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model even suggests lingering showers and a chilly north wind into Friday morning.

Widespread soaking

I still think many of us will see an inch or two of rain by Thursday night. Locally heavier totals are possible as the low spins overhead.

Rain moves in late tonight through tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms possible, but the severe weather threat is low. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/G3FNmCDBts — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 2, 2017

Aug-tober

Thursday trends blustery and raw late in the day. Highs in the 50s and lower 60s are more October than August. Temps rebound slowly this weekend.

Stay tuned.

Western heat wave

A hot dome of high pressure brings record heat to the Pacific Northwest the next few days.

🌡⚠️Record heat across portions of the Pacific NW. Cooler this weekend. Follow these heat safety tips: https://t.co/rm3tqZiCHJ #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/yBFT0E3bwM — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 2, 2017

Meanwhile in Miami

And observed flooding downtown pic.twitter.com/0gGLPVzyvy — Sea Level Solutions (@FIU_SLSC) August 2, 2017

The Miami floods this week seem to suggest engineering our way out of sea level rise and stormwater flooding appears to be harder than it looks.