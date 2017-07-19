Tropical Downpours: Flash flood watch until 6 am

A warm front near the Twin Cities will be the focal point for thunderstorms with the capability of flooding rains overnight. The Twin Cities NWS has issued a flash flood watch until 6 am including the Twin Cities.

Including the cities of Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis,

St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee,

Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, Hudson, River Falls,

Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, and Eau Claire

919 PM CDT Wed Jul 19 2017

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and west central

Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota,

Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker,

Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Washington, and Wright. In west

central Wisconsin, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and St.

Croix.

* Until 6 AM CDT Thursday

* Thunderstorms producing excessive rainfall amounts in the 2 to

5 inch range overnight.

* This could lead to flooding of roads, low-lying areas and fast-

responding creeks and streams.