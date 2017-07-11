Tornado watch includes northwestern Minnesota until 11 p.m.

Here we go.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. tonight, including the Red River Valley and much of northwestern Minnesota.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 408

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

440 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of

Northwestern Minnesota

Eastern North Dakota * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 440 PM until

1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2.5 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY…Thunderstorm development is expected from 5-7 pm CDT

across eastern North Dakota, and storms will subsequently spread to

the east-southeast into Minnesota. Initial supercells will be

capable of producing a couple of tornadoes and isolated very large

hail, while storms could grow upscale into a small cluster or two

late this evening with an increase in the damaging wind threat.

Twin Cities: Storms likely late tonight

There is still some uncertainty in the precise track of the developing storm clusters. In general, storms should approach the Twin Cities area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Twin Cities National Weather Service office has updated timing of storms to reflect the later scenario.

Stay tuned.