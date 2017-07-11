Tornado watch includes northwestern Minnesota until 11 p.m.

Here we go.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. tonight, including the Red River Valley and much of northwestern Minnesota.
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Tornado Watch Number 408
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
440 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Northwestern Minnesota
Eastern North Dakota
* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 440 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2.5 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY…Thunderstorm development is expected from 5-7 pm CDT
across eastern North Dakota, and storms will subsequently spread to
the east-southeast into Minnesota. Initial supercells will be
capable of producing a couple of tornadoes and isolated very large
hail, while storms could grow upscale into a small cluster or two
late this evening with an increase in the damaging wind threat.
Twin Cities: Storms likely late tonight
There is still some uncertainty in the precise track of the developing storm clusters. In general, storms should approach the Twin Cities area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Twin Cities National Weather Service office has updated timing of storms to reflect the later scenario.
Stay tuned.