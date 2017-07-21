Thunderstorms at times, some could be severe

There’s the potential for severe weather in Minnesota today and this evening.

A morning batch of thunderstorms is moving through southern Minnesota, and periods of thunderstorms are possible in most of Minnesota this Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, has an enhanced risk of severe weather today and tonight:

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:

The SPC indicates that the risk of large hail is highest in northwestern and west-central Minnesota:

The area with the black hatched pattern has a 10% or greater chance of 2 inch diameter or larger hail, according to the SPC.

The risk of damaging thunderstorm winds is fairly uniform within the enhanced severe risk area:

At this time, the tornado risk is seen as fairly low at any one spot in Minnesota:

The tornado risk will be reassessed this afternoon as new weather information comes in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Noon update

The updated severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area in a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

There is a better chance of severe weather in northwestern, west-central and central Minnesota.

The best chance of a strong or severe thunderstorm in the metro area would be this evening and early tonight, but an isolated strong thunderstorm is still possible later this afternoon.

________________________________________________________________________________

Updated severe weather outlooks will be issued this afternoon by the Storm Prediction Center.

Flash flooding is possible

Heavy rain is possible today and this evening, so there is the potential for flash flooding.

The NWS has issued a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. for Mower county in southeastern Minnesota.

The remainder of southeastern Minnesota is in a flash flood watch from today through 9 a.m. Saturday:

Here’s the big picture on the potential for flash flooding:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.