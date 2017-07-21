Thunderstorms at times

This will be a warm and humid Friday.

Periods of thunderstorms are expected, especially this afternoon and evening. Southern Minnesota will also see some morning thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows an enhanced risk of severe weather today and tonight over much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area:

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible.

There’s also the potential for heavy rain and flooding:

A flash flood watch is in effect for southeastern Minnesota from noon today through Saturday morning:

Here are details of the flash flood watch, from the La Crosse, Wis., office of the NWS:

Mid-morning update:

The NWS has issued a flash flood warning valid until 1130 a.m. for Mower county in southeastern Minnesota:

Here are the details, from the La Crosse, Wisconsin office of the NWS:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

