Thunderstorm chance increases late afternoon and evening

We’re seeing some Sunday morning showers across parts of northern and central Minnesota, and some of those could spill over into the northern section of the Twin Cities metro area.

Our main rain event will be later today.

Instability will increase this afternoon, and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid to late afternoon in central Minnesota and spread into southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area this evening.

A few severe thunderstorms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather in much of central and southern Minnesota this Sunday and Sunday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

There could be some large hail, here is the SPC large hail risk:

The hatched area is where SPC sees about a 10% chance of hail 2 inches in diameter, and that includes parts of the Twin Cities metro area.

The area that could see high winds looks this:

And finally, SPC indicates about a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any point in the green shaded area, which touches the western part of the Twin Cities metro:

Flooding is possible

Thunderstorms could “train”, or moved in waves over some locations, from late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening and Sunday night.

That could lead to areas of flash flooding:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

Programming note

