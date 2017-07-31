Fujiwhara effect: Super Typhoon Noru explodes

Earth’s strongest storm so far in 2017 may be a threat to Japan by next weekend.

Super Typhoon Noru showed explosive development into a Category 5 storm over the weekend. Noru rapidly deepened into the first Category 5 storm on earth in 2017. “Super typhoon” status is achieved when a storm’s winds reach 150 mph.

rapid intensification of now Super Typhoon #Noru, latest JTWC guidance has winds 140 g 170 kt — via about 36 hrs of #Himawari enhanced IR pic.twitter.com/dURt5kBqDw — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) July 30, 2017

Noru’s winds increased 90 mph in about 18 hours. That’s stunningly rapid intensification for a tropical system.

Winds in Typhoon #Noru increased 90 mph in just 18 hours this weekend. Check out our collection of stunning imagery: https://t.co/hdCgJustu6 pic.twitter.com/036nGSK53S — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 31, 2017

The images coming in from Noru are stunning.

#Noru exploded into Cat 5 super typhoon & starting to turn northerly towards #Japan but expected to weaken en route. Track still uncertain. pic.twitter.com/Mzlb4k9LeS — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) July 30, 2017

The storm symmetry is awesome from space.

Check out the ye at sunrise via rapid-scan imagery.

Sorry for the 2nd tweet, but this loop with the newest images added is too pretty not to share – #Noru via #Himawari Rapid Scan pic.twitter.com/FH7mBHEAT1 — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) July 30, 2017

Fujiwhara effect

Noru’s rapid intensification is partially due to what’s known as the Fujiwhara effect. When two storms spin around each other, one can absorb the energy of the second.

Classic Fujiwhara effect likely to happen between #Noru and #Kulap. Noru is likely to come out on top and absorb Kulap's remnants. pic.twitter.com/Fzl3GVdTCf — Hank Dolce (@tropicstopics) July 21, 2017

Noru’s track is still uncertain, but many models suggest Noru will likely approach southern Japan by next weekend.

Typhoon #Noru is now a Cat 4 storm & forecast to weaken further while heading towards SW #Japan after a crazy track with a #Fujiwhara start. pic.twitter.com/NO3x2I1CvR — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) July 31, 2017

Noru may make more news in the days ahead.