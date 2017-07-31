Summery now, fall preview Thursday

The summer of 2017 rolls on.

Minnesota enjoys a couple more days in the 80s to kick off the week. Look for isolated late afternoon, early evening shower chances today and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, an upper level low-pressure system spins out of Canada. That wave appears ready to generate more widespread rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Excessive rainfall potential?

Nailing down often localized heavy summer rains is always a challenge even hours in advance. That’s why it’s tough to say exactly who might see heavy soaking Wednesday night into Thursday. But the potential for heavy rainfall over an inch is there, especially for central Minnesota.

Summer speed bump

The cooler northwest flow brings an abrupt fall preview with highs in the 60s by Thursday. Temps recover slowly into next week.

Warm summer

We’re getting our money’s worth this meteorological summer across Minnesota. Temperatures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are running 2 degrees warmer than average overall. After our temporary cool down later this week, the upper air maps favor another shot of late summer warmth by the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

Highs in the upper 80s look likely as we move toward mid-August.