Stormy to spectacular: Classic summer weather returns

Talk about things that go bump in the night.

It’s been a stormy July. I count 5 evenings in the past 16 days I’ve been handling a piping hot Doppler in the Weather Lab. Storms came in multiple waves again last night. There was some damage with that rude 4 am wake up call in the southeast metro.

Intense storm ~4am with high wind/torrential rain in srn Rosemount. Tree and corn damage in backyard. Uggh! @NWSTwinCities #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Kq8KNiykpP — Daniel Dix (@DDwx) July 26, 2017

Multi-inch rainfall

Rainfall totals are again off the charts south of the Twin Cities. Cannon Falls waterlogged 4 inches. A blob of 3″ to 5″+ rainfall totals shows up as bright red on Doppler between Cannon Falls, Kenyon, and Zumbrota overnight.

Here’s a listing of the heaviest rainfall totals from the past 24 hours. Many Twin Cities locations picked up 1″ to 2″ rainfall totals.

Forecast: Improving

Our weather pattern mercifully shifts into classic summer mode again this week. Looks for drier skies, more sun and less humidity Thursday through Saturday as high pressure builds in.

Highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s with comfortable dew points in the 50s and low 60s? Somebody pinch me.

August heat?

You may be able to give your AC a rest in the next week. There are signs in the upper air pattern summer heat and humidity may return as we move deeper into August. The upper air pattern may buckle into heat wave mode once again.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. We could see some 90 degree heat in August as we head toward State Fair time.

Stay tuned.