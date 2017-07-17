Storms likely again Tuesday

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 17, 2017 0

Storms across central Minnesota packed gusty winds and heavy downpours Monday evening.

The storms downed trees in many central Minnesota towns.

  • Little Falls [Morrison Co, MN] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 6:20 PM CDT — LARGE TREE LIMBS DOWN.

  • Pierz [Morrison Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 6:30 PM CDT — NUMEROUS TREE LIMBS DOWN IN PIERZ.

  • 3 ENE Browerville [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 5:40 PM CDT — TREES DOWN ON POWERLINES BOTH EAST & NORTHEAST OF BROWERVILLE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

  • Long Prairie [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 7:00 PM CDT — TREE LIMBS DOWN BLOCKING STREETS IN TOWN.

Heavy rainfall came down across parts of central Minnesota, with some multi-inch totals.

There’s plenty of moisture around so expect a few storms with locally heavy downpours overnight.

Active Tuesday

Look for more bouts of scattered storms Tuesday. There is a risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota.

NOAA

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible again across southern Minnesota.

 