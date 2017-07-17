Storms likely again Tuesday

Storms across central Minnesota packed gusty winds and heavy downpours Monday evening.
Severe-warned storm in Princeton, MN. Heavy rain, strong winds. #MNwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/Iip6m1acqS
— Alex Smithy (@RealAlexSmithy) July 18, 2017
The storms downed trees in many central Minnesota towns.
Trees down in the Lake Shore area NW side of Gull Lake #mnwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/ndBF4O1Suo
— Chris Kostik (@ckostik) July 18, 2017
-
Little Falls [Morrison Co, MN] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 6:20 PM CDT — LARGE TREE LIMBS DOWN.
-
Pierz [Morrison Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 6:30 PM CDT — NUMEROUS TREE LIMBS DOWN IN PIERZ.
-
3 ENE Browerville [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 5:40 PM CDT — TREES DOWN ON POWERLINES BOTH EAST & NORTHEAST OF BROWERVILLE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.
-
Long Prairie [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 7:00 PM CDT — TREE LIMBS DOWN BLOCKING STREETS IN TOWN.
Heavy rainfall came down across parts of central Minnesota, with some multi-inch totals.
Heavy rainfall has fallen in central Minnesota this evening. Upwards of 3.5" has fallen near Elbow Lake and Evansville. #MNwx #AGwx pic.twitter.com/eUmoKIHm1S
— TDS Weather (@TDSwx) July 18, 2017
There’s plenty of moisture around so expect a few storms with locally heavy downpours overnight.
Active Tuesday
Look for more bouts of scattered storms Tuesday. There is a risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota.
Locally heavy rainfall is also possible again across southern Minnesota.