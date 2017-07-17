Storms likely again Tuesday

Storms across central Minnesota packed gusty winds and heavy downpours Monday evening.

The storms downed trees in many central Minnesota towns.

Trees down in the Lake Shore area NW side of Gull Lake #mnwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/ndBF4O1Suo — Chris Kostik (@ckostik) July 18, 2017

Little Falls [Morrison Co, MN] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 6:20 PM CDT — LARGE TREE LIMBS DOWN.

Pierz [Morrison Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 6:30 PM CDT — NUMEROUS TREE LIMBS DOWN IN PIERZ.

3 ENE Browerville [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 5:40 PM CDT — TREES DOWN ON POWERLINES BOTH EAST & NORTHEAST OF BROWERVILLE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

Long Prairie [Todd Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 17 Jul, 7:00 PM CDT — TREE LIMBS DOWN BLOCKING STREETS IN TOWN.

Heavy rainfall came down across parts of central Minnesota, with some multi-inch totals.

Heavy rainfall has fallen in central Minnesota this evening. Upwards of 3.5" has fallen near Elbow Lake and Evansville. #MNwx #AGwx pic.twitter.com/eUmoKIHm1S — TDS Weather (@TDSwx) July 18, 2017

There’s plenty of moisture around so expect a few storms with locally heavy downpours overnight.

Active Tuesday

Look for more bouts of scattered storms Tuesday. There is a risk for severe storms across southern Minnesota.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible again across southern Minnesota.