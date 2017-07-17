Smoky, steamy and stormy

That whitish tint to the sky overhead is smoke from Canadian wildfires. NOAA’s smoke mapper shows the plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting over Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

Dozens of large wildfires are burning across western and central Canada. Fire behavior in Alberta is described as extreme.

Heat continues

Saturday’s high of 96 degrees at MSP ties the hottest day so far this year. Temperatures push 90 once again today in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. A heat advisory is up for west central Minnesota today where it will feel like 100 degrees.

Stormy week ahead

This will be an active storm week across Minnesota. Storms favor northern and central Minnesota today where a slight risk for severe weather is up.

A few models favor a strong line of storms through central Minnesota today fading just north of the Twin Cities by around 10 pm tonight.

Tuesday severe risk

Tuesday’s severe risk shifts south and includes the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota.

Some fo the storms Tuesday may produce heavy rainfall of 1 to more than 3 inches.

Storm chances arrive again late Wednesday and Friday. It’s going to be a busy week of Doppler watching.

Stay tuned and keep the NOAA Weather Radio and your favorite weather app handy.