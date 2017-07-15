Smokin’ Hot: 95 at MSP, solar storm triggers aurora watch

Welcome to what looks like the 2nd hottest day of 2017. The mercury at MSP Airport peaked at 95 degrees at 3:04 pm today. I grabbed this image when it was still 94, and felt like 98 at MSP at 3:14 pm.

Smokin' Hot: MSP hit 95 today! Still 94 and feels like 98. That's day #9 at or above 90 this year. Average is 11 days. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/BvvEghYY0H — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 15, 2017

MSP Airport hit 96 degrees on June 10th. That’s the hottest day so far this summer.

Cool front

As I write this a cool front is pushing south through the Twin Cities. You’ll notice cooler more comfortable breezes by sunset tonight. The front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms as it moves just south and east of the Twin Cities this evening.

Widely scattered showers/storms late this afternoon and evening expected to be south/east of the Twin Cities area. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JH0y3uv8F4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 15, 2017

NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model favors a few spotty storms developing in the far southeast metro and pushing toward Rochester and La Crosse.

Today’s severe risk is basically southeast of the Twin Cities. A slight risk of severe storms is up for Rochester and La Crosse.

Cooler Sunday

Behind the front, Sunday will be gorgeous with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Heat and humidity return by Monday.

Solar storm triggers aurora watch

A solar storm today may trigger northern lights show Sunday night. The coronal mass ejection last night should reach earth by Sunday night or Monday.

A look at last night's coronal mass ejection that is expected to reach earth late Sunday/early Monday. More info at https://t.co/MeWAEZwVXk pic.twitter.com/nddAo1nBtw — NWS (@NWS) July 14, 2017

A “moderate geomagnetic storm watch” has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for Sunday night and Monday.

M2 flare 14/0209 UTC & S1 event 14/0900 UTC. G2 (Moderate) Watch 16-17 July due to CME arrival; visit https://t.co/dimAHhR0NF for more info. pic.twitter.com/vhVEofUpb3 — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) July 14, 2017

Skies should should be favorable Sunday night for aurora watching over Minnesota. As always, it’s best to get away from city lights with a clear view of the northern sky.

Happy aurora hunting.