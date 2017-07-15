Smokin’ Hot: 95 at MSP, solar storm triggers aurora watch

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 15, 2017 0

Welcome to what looks like the 2nd hottest day of 2017. The mercury at MSP Airport peaked at 95 degrees at 3:04 pm today. I grabbed this image when it was still 94, and felt like 98 at MSP at 3:14 pm.

MSP Airport hit 96 degrees on June 10th. That’s the hottest day so far this summer.

Cool front

As I write this a cool front is pushing south through the Twin Cities. You’ll notice cooler more comfortable breezes by sunset tonight. The front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms as it moves just south and east of the Twin Cities this evening.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model favors a few spotty storms developing in the far southeast metro and pushing toward Rochester and La Crosse.

NOAA NAM 3 km resolution model via tropical tidbits.

Today’s severe risk is basically southeast of the Twin Cities. A slight risk of severe storms is up for Rochester and La Crosse.

Twin Cities NWS

Cooler Sunday

Behind the front, Sunday will be gorgeous with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Heat and humidity return by Monday.

NOAA via Weather Bell

Solar storm triggers aurora watch

A solar storm today may trigger northern lights show Sunday night. The coronal mass ejection last night should reach earth by Sunday night or Monday.

A “moderate geomagnetic storm watch” has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for Sunday night and Monday.

Skies should should be favorable Sunday night for aurora watching over Minnesota. As always, it’s best to get away from city lights with a clear view of the northern sky.

Happy aurora hunting.

 