Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 pm north of MSP

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has fired the first salvo in what looks like a very active severe weather week for Minnesota. A severe thunderstorm watch is up until 11 pm for central and northeast Minnesota.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ctQ4e3ckSF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 17, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 418

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

320 PM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Central Minnesota

Northeast South Dakota

Northwest Wisconsin

Lake Superior * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 320 PM until

1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

A tornado or two possible

Twin Cities: Storms later tonight?

Some of the mesoscale models suggest a bowing squall line moving southeast from the Brainerd Lakes area through St. Cloud late this afternoon and early evening. Some models suggest the storms will fade as they approach the Twin Cities. But NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model holds storms together and brings them through the Twin Cities tonight between 9 am and midnight, before fading just south of MSP.

Tuesday afternoon looks active for the Twin Cities. More storms may fire Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and again Friday.

Stay tuned!