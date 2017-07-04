Severe thunderstorm watch northern Minnesota until midnight

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight this Fourth of July for much of northern Minnesota:

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible in central and southern Minnesota this Tuesday evening.

Because the winds aloft are weak, any thunderstorms that develop will move slowly and they could drop heavy rainfall.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.