Severe thunderstorm watch includes Twin Cities until 4 am

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a new severe thunderstorm watch until 4 am that includes the Twin Cities metro area.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 410

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1000 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Central Minnesota * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1000 PM

until 400 AM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY…Strong/severe storms will continue to move to the east and

southeast into the early morning hours into central Minnesota. The

more intense storms/supercells will be capable of producing large

hail and damaging winds, and there is still some possibility for

upscale growth with storm mergers.

Storms are still likely in the Twin Cities is the hours surrounding midnight. The storms will gradually move southeast during the early morning hours. A few of the storms may reach severe limits, with high winds and hail and locally heavy downpours.

Stay alert and follow @MPRWeather for overnight warnings.