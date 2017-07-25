Severe T-Storm Watch until 11 pm includes Twin Cities

As I wrote this morning, severe weather is likely across southern Minnesota through tonight.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch effective until 11 pm tonight. It covers most of southern Minnesota and includes the Twin Cities. Get up to the minute updates, warnings and storm reports on the MPR Severe Weather Live Blog.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GyhQ4R2JAs — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 25, 2017