Severe T-Storm Watch until 11 pm includes Twin Cities

As I wrote this morning, severe weather is likely across southern Minnesota through tonight.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch effective until 11 pm tonight. It covers most of southern Minnesota and includes the Twin Cities. Get up to the minute updates, warnings and storm reports on the MPR Severe Weather Live Blog.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GyhQ4R2JAs
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 25, 2017
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 437
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
345 PM CDT Tue Jul 25 2017
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Central and southern Minnesota
* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
mph possible
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY…Thunderstorms should develop east from eastern South
Dakota and offer a risk for severe wind/hail this evening, with a
tornadic storm also possible.