Severe storms hammer areas south of MSP

It will take time to determine if today’s severe storm outbreak meets derecho criteria, but widespread wind damage is reported in southeast Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin as of this update.

Twin Cities: Close shave

The Twin Cities got off very lucky today. The cities dodged a major weather bullet as the storm line congealed and intensified just south and east of the greater Twin Cities metro today.

Definition of a close call. MSP area getting lucky as severe storms causing wind damage pass just south & east. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/3XXtiMVEiW — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 19, 2017

The storms formed faster and a little further south than many models indicated early today. That’s why severe weather forecasting and warning is often an hour by hour process.

Hardest hit: Southern Minnesota and Iowa

The expected squall line developed today. The hardest hit areas ended up being in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Some streets in Rochester were flooded this afternoon.

Multiple wind damage reports

Trees are reported down in Northfield, Owatonna, Comfrey, Springfield and many towns in northern Iowa. My twitter feed looked like a storm report generator at times today.

Northern Iowa: Widespread wind damage

Multiple wind damage reports poured in as the core of the bow echo raced through northern Iowa.

Osage [Mitchell Co, IA] STORM CHASER reports TSTM WND DMG at 4:59 PM CDT — WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE REPORTED. 6 TO 8 INCH DIAMETER TREES DOWN. ESTIMATED 70 TO 80 MPH WINDS. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR.

Alta Vista [Chickasaw Co, IA] TRAINED SPOTTER reports TSTM WND GST of E70 MPH at 5:20 PM CDT — WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE, ONE TREE LAYING ON POWER LINES.

Spillville [Winneshiek Co, IA] EMERGENCY MNGR reports TSTM WND DMG at 5:40 PM CDT — NUMEROUS TREES DOWN IN SPILLVILLE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

Ridgeway [Winneshiek Co, IA] TRAINED SPOTTER reports TSTM WND DMG at 5:52 PM CDT — 2 FT DIAMETER TREES DOWN.

Cresco [Howard Co, IA] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports TSTM WND DMG at 5:47 PM CDT — POWER LINES DOWN ACROSS THE TOWN OF CRESCO.

Pretty good storm. Estimate winds around 60 mph with several small branches flying around. @NWSDesMoines pic.twitter.com/q88Z9laa5f — Joe Russell (@weathergeek312) July 19, 2017

2nd wave possible tonight?

The severe threat is much lower now for Minnesota, but a few storms may still form later tonight from near Alexandria through St. Cloud into the Twin Cities.