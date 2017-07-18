Severe risk shifts southeast today, storms again tomorrow night?

We dodged a very soggy weather bullet today. Or may a super-soaker.
Thick clouds kept a lid on temperatures and convective development across much of Minnesota today. Storms are firing southeast in air that saw more heating today.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe risk for the rest of Tuesday south of the Twin Cities. Better chances for severe storms favor Wisconsin and Iowa.
Impressive Monday night rainfall
Anytime you get dew points above 70 degrees, the potential for torrential tropical downpours is there. Last night’s rains came down fast and hard.
Awesome summer storm in progress in Victoria! Sheets of rain. Whistling winds. I love my job! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/iX1IZt1PTn
— MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 18, 2017
Many locations picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain in just an hour or so. The core of heaviest rainfall fell north of MSP in central Minnesota.
Rainfall totals from past 24 hrs, ending 8 AM this morning. Over 3" isolated locations. Additional rain on the way thru tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/WyV54HTZAe
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 18, 2017
Next storm chances Wednesday night
We catch a break in storms through most of Wednesday. Many models develop a cluster of storms in North Dakota and race it southeast toward the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota by Wednesday night.
Another day, another slight risk for severe weather draped across Minnesota.
Severe weather and flash flooding possible again Wednesday evening. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/80hT8j4WPh
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 18, 2017
Steamy this week, cooler weekend
Highs in the 80s linger this week. Dew points will push the 70 degree mark again, making for sticky days. Some relief arrives this weekend.
2017: 2nd warmest on record globally so far
Global heat isn't letting up, with 2017 still the second hottest year on record https://t.co/lXstJlLvxt pic.twitter.com/cikC8kzNYa
— Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) July 18, 2017
Meanwhile in the tropics
You just can’t make this up.
While Tropical Storm Don weakens in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Hilary is about to form in the Pacific: https://t.co/cG09uSEmEB
— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 18, 2017