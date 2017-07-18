Severe risk shifts southeast today, storms again tomorrow night?

We dodged a very soggy weather bullet today. Or may a super-soaker.

Thick clouds kept a lid on temperatures and convective development across much of Minnesota today. Storms are firing southeast in air that saw more heating today.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe risk for the rest of Tuesday south of the Twin Cities. Better chances for severe storms favor Wisconsin and Iowa.

Impressive Monday night rainfall

Anytime you get dew points above 70 degrees, the potential for torrential tropical downpours is there. Last night’s rains came down fast and hard.

Awesome summer storm in progress in Victoria! Sheets of rain. Whistling winds. I love my job! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/iX1IZt1PTn — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 18, 2017

Many locations picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain in just an hour or so. The core of heaviest rainfall fell north of MSP in central Minnesota.

Rainfall totals from past 24 hrs, ending 8 AM this morning. Over 3" isolated locations. Additional rain on the way thru tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/WyV54HTZAe — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 18, 2017

Next storm chances Wednesday night

We catch a break in storms through most of Wednesday. Many models develop a cluster of storms in North Dakota and race it southeast toward the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota by Wednesday night.

Another day, another slight risk for severe weather draped across Minnesota.

Severe weather and flash flooding possible again Wednesday evening. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/80hT8j4WPh — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 18, 2017

Steamy this week, cooler weekend

Highs in the 80s linger this week. Dew points will push the 70 degree mark again, making for sticky days. Some relief arrives this weekend.

2017: 2nd warmest on record globally so far

Global heat isn't letting up, with 2017 still the second hottest year on record https://t.co/lXstJlLvxt pic.twitter.com/cikC8kzNYa — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile in the tropics

You just can’t make this up.