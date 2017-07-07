Second warmest January through June in the U.S.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, we just saw the second warmest January through June in the past 123 years in the U.S.:

The areas shaded red had their warmest January through June in the past 123 years.

According to NCEI, the only warmer January through June period was in 2012.

You can generate a plot of the January through June temperatures at the NOAA/NCEI site.

The plot shows a definite warm bias during the past three decades:

The most recent cooler than normal January through June period for the contiguous United States was 24 years ago, in 1993.

How did the first six months of 2017 rank in Minnesota?

According to Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office, this January through June tied for 7th warmest in the past 123 years of Minnesota weather records:

Saturday looks nice

Most of Minnesota should have a dry Saturday, but northeastern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening.

Highs Saturday will be in the 80s in most of Minnesota:

There’ll be some 70s in the northeast.

Sunday rain chance

A few showers and thunderstorms could move across Minnesota Sunday and Sunday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern:

The chart to the right of the loop shows the rainfall rate (mm per hour), not the total amount of rain.

A strong or severe thunderstorm is possible Sunday and Sunday night, and the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather in Minnesota for that period:

Marginal risk indicates that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

We’ll keep you updated.

Sunday highs

Sunday’s highs will be in the 80s over central and southern Minnesota, with 70s north:

These are very typical high temps for this time of year.

Programming note:

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m., plus 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.