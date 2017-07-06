Scattered thunderstorms possible; cooler and less humid on Friday

Scattered thunderstorms are possible from eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin the remainder of Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any watches and warnings in the MPR News live weather blog.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Thursday and Thursday night from the far eastern fringe of The Twin Cities metro area into western Wisconsin:

Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin have an enhanced risk of severe weather.

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, while enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:

Most of the Twin Cities metro area is in a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening, which means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Cooler and less humid

A cool front moves through eastern Minnesota Thursday evening, and highs on Friday will be in the 70s in northern and central Minnesota, with some lower 80s in the south:

Dew point temperatures will be in the comfortable 50s.

On Saturday, highs in the 80s are expected over central and southern Minnesota:

Similar highs are expected on Sunday:

Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Looking ahead, highs in the mid 80s are expected next Monday and Tuesday in the Twin Cities metro area.

We could hit 90 next Wednesday.

Rain chance Sunday p.m.

An approaching low pressure system could spread some showers and thunderstorms into Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern:

The loop shows the potential precipitation rate (mm per hour), not the total amount of rain.

Drought update

The latest update from U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the worst drought conditions in the U.S. are in eastern Montana and western parts of North Dakota:

A small part of northwestern Minnesota has moderate drought:

The area that is shaded yellow is abnormally dry, but not in drought.

The drought map does not take into account any rain that has fallen since Tuesday morning.