Scattered thunderstorms overnight and Wednesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of northwestern and southern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

Here’s the view from above:

There were several reports of large hail Tuesday evening, including two-inch diameter hail 6 miles east of Sunburg in Kandiyohi county at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Overnight and Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

A few strong or severe thunderstorms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has extended the severe thunderstorm watch for northwestern Minnesota through 2 a.m. Wednesday:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network.

Additional scattered thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather in Minnesota Wednesday and Wednesday night:

Marginal risk indicates that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Thursday thunderstorms

A cold front is expected to move through eastern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, and it could ignite some strong to severe thunderstorms over parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk of severe weather Thursday and Thursday night in part of eastern Minnesota, with an enhanced risk of severe weather to the east and southeast:

A slight chance means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, an enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:

We’ll keep you updated.