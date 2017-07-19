Scattered storms now, 2nd wave possible tonight

**Live severe weather updates on MPR Weather live blog.**
Strong to severe storms are rumbling across southern Minnesota. The first wave has been severe south of the Twin Cities. A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 6 pm for southern Minnesota.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa and Minnesota until 6 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/HviIy9kjqr
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 19, 2017
The highest wind damage potential now appears to be focused on southern Minnesota. But many mesoscale models suggest a 2nd wave of storms possible for the Twin Cities later tonight.
Stay tuned as this changeable weather situation unfolds tonight.