Scattered storms now, 2nd wave possible tonight

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 19, 2017 0

**Live severe weather updates on MPR Weather live blog.**

Strong to severe storms are rumbling across southern Minnesota. The first wave has been severe south of the Twin Cities. A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 6 pm for southern Minnesota.

The highest wind damage potential now appears to be focused on southern Minnesota. But many mesoscale models suggest a 2nd wave of storms possible for the Twin Cities later tonight.

NOAA NAM 3 km model via tropical tidbits.

Stay tuned as this changeable weather situation unfolds tonight.

 

 