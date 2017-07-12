Scattered storm damage; massive iceberg breaks free

Talk about things that go bump in the night. A broken line of severe storms pushed southeast through Minnesota as expected overnight.

The storms produced severe weather and scattered damage reports from North Dakota all the way through the Twin Cities.

Radar from 632 PM 6/11 – 430 AM 6/12. Severe weather in many areas from the eastern Dakotas into Minnesota. https://t.co/LsGi2wBFIi #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XduA9MbhvL — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 12, 2017

A closer look at the Twin Cities shows numerous tree damage reports in the north and east metro overnight. Trees are down in St. Francis, Ham Lake, Stillwater and St. Paul among other north metro cities.

Forecast: Kinder and gentler

Our recently stormy weather pattern mellows over the next 72 hours. Drier high pressure brings plenty of mid-summer sun and drives dew points lower into the comfy 50s tomorrow. Highs approach 90 once again by Saturday.

Delaware-sized iceberg breaks free

The long watched massive crack in the Larsen C ice shelf has finally broken free. The resulting iceberg is one of the largest on record, about the size of Delaware.