Saturday evening thunderstorm chance; cooler and less humid on Sunday

We hit 90 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Saturday afternoon.

It sure felt summery, with afternoon dew point temps in the upper 60s!

Saturday was the 10th day this year that we reached 90 or warmer in the Twin Cities metro area.

On average, the metro area has 11 days per year with a high of 90 degrees or warmer.

Saturday evening thunderstorm chance

With plenty of warm and moist air in place, there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms in parts of northern and eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday evening into Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over northeastern Minnesota and much of Wisconsin Saturday evening and Saturday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

From northwestern Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro area and on into southeastern Minnesota, there is a marginal risk of severe weather Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

Cooler temps

Sunday will be much less humid than Saturday.

It’ll be much cooler too.

Highs Sunday will be in the 70s over most of Minnesota, with some spots in the south touching 80:

The Twin Cities metro area could top out at 80 degrees Sunday and Monday, then lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There could be a few scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in Minnesota Tuesday and Tuesday night.

