One last sticky day, with some storms

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms with very heavy rain tracked across northern and central Minnesota and into Wisconsin early today.

Although most of the storms have weakened considerably, as of around 8 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for part of the Boundary Waters just north of Ely, Minn.

At about that same time, the Twin Cities radar indicated much rain falling in Wisconsin, a few small thunderstorms on the east side of the metro area, and rain approaching St. Cloud, Minn.

As a consequence of the heavy rain, a flood warning has been issued until 1:30 p.m. today for southeastern Aitkin, western Pine and southwestern Carlton counties in Minnesota and southwestern Burnett County in Wisconsin. An estimated 2 to 6 inches of rain has fallen in those areas and flooding of low lying areas is underway.

The rest of today

Much of the state will really heat up after these storms clear. Look for highs in the 80s across most of Minnesota with some cooler upper 70s near Canada and hotter low 90s in the Twin Cities.

An advancing cold front from the northwest will bring lower humidities to northwestern Minnesota today. That front also will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The locations of storms will depend on how far the cold front has progressed before thunderstorm initiation. As of now, the most likely targets for strong storms will be southeastern Minnesota and most of Wisconsin.

Canadian breezes

Canadian high pressure remains on track to send us cooler and much drier air tomorrow and for much of the weekend.

Here is a look at the forecast for in and around the Twin Cities metro area:

Next chance of storms

After today, our next chance of rain will be for periods of scattered thunderstorms from late Sunday through about Wednesday.