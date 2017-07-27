My take on An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

It’s been 11 years since An Inconvenient Truth was released in 2006. That film sounded some alarms about climate change, and became a political lightning rod.

Since 2006 many of the original films predictions have come to pass. Eight of the 10 hottest years globally have occurred since An Inconvenient Truth was released. Many streets in Miami now flood regularly on sunny days due to sea level rise. Arctic Sea cover ice has hit new record lows. Links between intense droughts like the one in Syria, and political unrest are growing stronger.

Last night I screened An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

Following the film I moderated a discussion with the filmmakers and audience here in the Twin Cities. I asked filmmakers Bonnie Cohen and John Shenk how they vetted the science that went into the film.

Here are some of my takeaways from the film. It feels less political than the original. It also portrays Al Gore’s journey through his climate work as a personal journey; we get the sense that his commitment is earnest – not driven out of political ambition.

The film links many extreme weather events to climate change, but I felt like it could have been stronger on the science that attributes those events to climate change.

Overall, it’s a strong film with excellent visuals. It’s also a good update of where we are scientifically and politically with climate change. The film opens in 500 theaters August 4th.