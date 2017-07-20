More thunderstorms on Friday

Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin saw a month’s worth of rain in the past 24 hours.

Most of the rain fell during the overnight hours of Wednesday night.

It was way too much rain in a short period of time, and some areas had flooding and mudslides Thursday morning:

Here are the estimated 24 hour rainfall totals, from the National Weather Service radar in La Crosse, Wis.:

Red areas indicate 4 or more inches of rain.

Apple Valley was one of the spots in Dakota county, in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities metro area, that saw over 4 inches of rain.

The heavy rain extended southeastward, with over 4 inches reported in Hastings and Red Wing. There was a report of 6 inches in Wabasha, Minn.

The National Weather Service has posted some impressive rainfall totals for southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

By the way, the 24 hour rainfall total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 1.17 inches.

Here are some additional rain totals:

Rainfall reports from past 24 hours received as of 8 AM. Several totals over 4", including 5.26" in Pepin, WI. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lJdjZTuZCw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 20, 2017

Flood warnings

The National Weather Service has a flood warning in effect for much of southwestern Wisconsin until 2:30 p.m Thursday afternoon:

Here are some details of the warning:

A flood warning is also in effect along the middle fork of the Whitewater River in southeastern Minnesota:

No significant rain is expected today, but thunderstorms are in the Friday forecast.

Friday thunderstorms

Some periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Friday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern:

Due to nearly-saturated soil conditions in parts of Minnesota, we could see some additional flooding Friday and Friday night.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a potential for severe weather in Minnesota Friday and Friday night:

Western and southern Minnesota are shown with a slight chance of severe weather, which means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Temps cool on Sunday

Most of Minnesota will see Thursday afternoon highs in the 80s, but there will be some 70s northeast.

On Friday, many spots will see highs in the lower 80s:

Saturday will feature 70s north, with highs in the 80s in central and southern Minnesota:

On Sunday, 70s will be common statewide:

Our average high temp is 84 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities.

Programming note

