Lots of weekend sunshine

If you like sunshine and high temps in the 80s, you’ll love this weekend.

Tourists who picked this weekend to visit Minnesota really hit the jackpot!

Winds will be very light, so I imagine that people who planned to sail are a bit disappointed, but the weather will be great for just about everything else.

Temperature trends

Our Saturday afternoon will feature highs in the 80s across most of Minnesota, with some 70s possible along the shore of Lake Superior near Grand Marais.

Similar highs are on tap for Sunday:

Highs in the 80s will also be common on Monday:

In the Twin Cities metro area, highs in the mid 80s are expected on Tuesday, then lower 80s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances

Northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday, but most of the state will stay dry.

A cool front sags southward from Canada Monday night and Tuesday, giving us a chance of some showers and thunderstorms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

A few showers could linger into southern Minnesota into early Wednesday.

Temperature extremes

This caught my eye:

It shows that northern Minnesota and a small part of northwestern Wisconsin are among the spots in the U.S. that have the biggest temperature difference between their all-time high and low temperatures.

In case you’re wondering, the warmest official high temp in Twin Cities weather records is 108 degrees. The coldest official low temperature is -34 degrees. That gives the metro area an official spread of 142 degrees from cold to warm.

Programming note:

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.