In and out of heat and humidity

The unseasonably cool weather that brought a high temperature of just 71 to the Twin Cities yesterday has pushed southeastward. A boundary between that comfortable air and southern heat and moisture has been setting off thunderstorms overnight from Kansas to Pennsylvania.

The weather pattern will continue to be unusually fast-moving for this time of year. That means that we will continue to duck in and out of the heat and humidity into next week.

Today will bring normal seasonal temperatures and low humidities. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. The Twin Cities should have decreasing clouds and a high of about 80 degrees by late afternoon. Winds will be light and generally from the north.

Northern Minnesota has patchy fog early this morning but it will give way to a lovely Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern Minnesota tonight.

Summery Saturday

Heat and humidity will return to central and southern Minnesota tomorrow. Expect high temperatures just in the upper 70s across northern Minnesota on the dry side of a cold front tomorrow while highs climb well into the 80s in central Minesota and low 90s in the south. The Twin Cities should reach 90 with ease during the afternoon. And dew points will climb into the sticky upper 60s.

The aforementioned cold front might trigger a few thunderstorms late tomorrow. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota but the much greater chance of strong storms is likely to be in Wisconsin during the evening.

Here is a broader view of the chances for severe storms later tomorrow:

Spectacular Sunday

Sunday will treat us to a return to seasonal temperatures and much lower humidities. Afternoon highs will be mainly from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Dew points will be diminished.

The return of humidity

Abundant heat and humidity will return on Monday.

There will be chances of thunderstorms during the period late Monday through Wednesday. Forecast models are indicating that some of these storms could be severe, mainly late Monday in northern Minnesota.

Bonus weather note

The hottest official temperature of record for the Twin Cities is 108 degrees, measured on this date in 1936 during the Dust Bowl.