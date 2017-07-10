Impressive Sunday storm visuals; severe risk returns tomorrow

Sunday’s massive thunderstorm complex blew up rapidly delivering hail, high winds, soaking rains and an impressive light show.

Slow motion lightning! Storm rolling into the Como Park neighbor in St Paul now. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LMkOSDi3Jv — Tim Post (@TimPostmanPost) July 10, 2017

Here’s video as the storm rolled through Albert Lea.

VIDEO: line of storms with severe t'storm warning in Albert Lea, MN Sunday evening. @breakingweather #mnwx pic.twitter.com/bkuzxPVacP — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 10, 2017

Zero to 60

Storms took time to get going Sunday thanks to a “capping” layer of warm air aloft. Once the cap broke, storms fired rapidly in a matter of minutes.

Severe storms in s'rn MN are beginning to take the shape of a bowing segment/MCS. This will dive southeast overnight #MNwx #IAwx #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dTGdB2HEEK — TDS Weather (@TDSwx) July 10, 2017

By evening the storms morphed into what we call an MCS, a Mesoscale Convective Complex. The large storm complex mushroomed over southern Minnesota last night. GOES 16 captured the abrupt atmospheric explosion.

15 second video shows a 5 hour loop using 1 minute data from the GOES-16 satellite, July 09 #mnwx #wiwx *preliminary non-operational data pic.twitter.com/HKQDe4QUJD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 10, 2017

Scattered damage

Most of Minnesota got off lucky last night, but large hail from baseball to grapefruit size nailed Winthrop west of the Twin Cities.

Huge hail in Winthrop. pic.twitter.com/l3a02iK4wf — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 10, 2017

Wicked lightning

The storms produced nearly continuous lightning south of the Twin Cities. That’s a sign of intense atmospheric updrafts in severe storms. I captured this shot from Victoria looking south last evening.

Wicked nearly continuous lightning south of Twin Cities now. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/amBJDB1deP — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) July 10, 2017

Tornado reports

There were two tornado reports near Lake Crystal just southwest of Mankato.

Brief #tornado a few minutes ago. Looking E from 6 miles WNW of Lake Crystal on 484th Ave at 10:26 PM CDT. #MNwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/l4kUxtuqho — Derek Thompson (@DerekjT1003) July 10, 2017

High winds took down this barn near Lake Crystal.

Corn fields are also flattened in the area, a sign of winds likely at least 70 mph.

Flattened field. Blue Earth Sheriff's Deputy tells me he saw funnel cloud touchdown here before 11p last night. pic.twitter.com/zNjyFCOoku — Ellery McCardle (@ElleryTV) July 10, 2017

Quiet today

Minnesota is in-between storms today. Our next chance for sever weather arrives by tomorrow night.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km model paints storm complexes rolling across Minnesota again Tuesday night.

In the meantime we enjoy a lightly less humid day today, before dew points surge into the 70s again tomorrow. Highs in the 80s this week feel a lot like mid-summer.

Stay tuned.