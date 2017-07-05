Hot and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today

A large area of showers and thunderstorms tracked slowly southeastward across Minnesota toward the eastern and southern parts of the state early today. Rain was approaching Minneapolis shortly before 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with heavy rain spread from the Duluth area southeastward into northern Wisconsin. Isolated thunderstorms also broke out just east of the Twin Cities area.

Another hot one today

Today will be hot and steamy statewide except for very close to the North Shore. Look for afternoon high temperatures from the mid 80s in the north to the low 90s farther south and west. Parts of west central Minnesota around Montevideo might reach the mid 90s. The Twin Cities should have a high around 91 with a wind from the southwest of 5 to 15 mph.

High dew points well into the 60s and touching 70 in some spots will really make it feel like July all day.

The heat and humidity will conspire with instability and solar heating to bring us the chance of strong thunderstorms late this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk of severe weather from marginal to slight across central Minnesota from Moorhead to Brainerd to northwestern Wisconsin.

Fired-up Thursday

Tomorrow will mark the end of our short stretch of hot, muggy weather. High temperatures should be mainly in the 80s to around 90.

A cold front will begin to bring drier air to northwestern Minnesota during the day tomorrow.

That cold front is also likely to be the mechanism for firing up a significant batch of strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon over eastern Minnesota and then across Wisconsin. Eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, is in a slight risk area for severe weather while much of Wisconsin, mainly east of Eau Claire, is in a bull’s-eye of enhanced risk.

Friday will mark the return of cooler, drier weather on a northwest breeze from central Canada, courtesy of high pressure centered over Lake Winnipeg.

Next weekend

Look for the seasonal temperatures and mild humidities to continue for Saturday and then rise a bit on Sunday. There is a chance of thunderstorms later on Sunday.