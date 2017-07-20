Flash flooding in part of southeastern Minnesota

Flash flood warnings continue until 8:15 this Thursday morning in parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin:

Here are some warning details, from the La Crosse, Wisconsin office of the National Weather Service:

In addition, there is a flood warning in effect until 8:15 a.m. for part of Winona county:

Some areas received from 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight:

Mudslides are a problem in some areas:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

Additional information is available from the La Crosse office of the National Weather Service.