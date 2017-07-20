Flash flooding in part of southeastern Minnesota

Flash flood warnings continue until 8:15 this Thursday morning in parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin:

NWS La Crosse

Here are some warning details, from the La Crosse, Wisconsin office of the National Weather Service:

NWS La Crosse

In addition, there is a flood warning in effect until 8:15 a.m. for part of Winona county:

NWS La Crosse

Some areas received from 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight:

NWS La Crosse

Mudslides are a problem in some areas:

NWS La Crosse

Additional information is available from the La Crosse office of the National Weather Service.