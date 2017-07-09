Enhanced risk of severe weather in parts of Minnesota

In their midday update, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service placed parts of east-central through southeastern Minnesota in an enhanced risk of severe weather today and tonight:

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible.

Most of the Twin Cities metro area is in the enhanced risk category.

Much of central and southern Minnesota to the north and west of the enhanced risk area will have a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight.

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorm are possible:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in central Minnesota by late afternoon, then spread southeastward.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected this Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Flash flooding potential

The thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in some areas:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog.

